With some of the world’s major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?
Must Read
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine
Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
Uganda to seek $190 mln from World Bank to cushion coronavirus blow
Uganda will request the World Bank for a loan of $190 million to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said.
MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
Latest News
Militant attack kills 29 Malian soldiers – army
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the town of Tarkint, which is about 125 km (78 miles) north of the city of Gao. Mali’s army has repeatedly suffered heavy casualties from jihadist fighters active in the area with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
LWS2020
#LWS2020KZN: Premier Sihle Zikalala on what KZN is doing to empower women
On the evening before the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, held in Durban on the 6th of March, the Managing Editor of the magazine spoke to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala about the reasons why KZN hosted the conference for the second year running, and what the province is doing to empower women....
Videos
SPM’s Paul Alaje on Nigeria’s fiscal response to COVID-19
Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria, has now recorded a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria’s fiscal response so far to the pandemic.
article
Militant attack kills 29 Malian soldiers – army
Reuters -
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the town of Tarkint, which is about 125 km (78 miles) north of the city of Gao. Mali’s army has repeatedly suffered heavy casualties from jihadist fighters active in the area with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
Videos
COVID-19 value destruction on SA market & economy
On the 04th of March, the bond yield on a 10 year South African sovereign note was 9 per cent and 12 days later it stood at 10.7 per cent and is still rising. The markets coronavirus damage was not better, with the JSE losing more than R4 trillion rand in value to R13 trillion. So where is the bottom and how will know when we get there? Rashaad Tayob, Portfolio Manager at Abax Investments and Zwelakhe Mnguni, Chief Investment Officer, Benguela Global Fund Managers joins CNBC Africa for more....
