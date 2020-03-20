With the steady rise of the middle class in Rwanda, international brands are now setting up shop in the country to get a piece of the pie. Derrick Van Houten, Group Managing Director of Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings Ltd joins CNBC Africa on the recent opening of the first KFC outlet in Rwanda.
Kuku Foods secures opening of first KFC franchise in Rwanda
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s hospitality industry
Despite measures put in place in the hospitality industry to contain the spread of the coronavirus, hotels are already feeling the impact of the virus outbreak. Jean Nepomuscene Bazimaziki, Director Manager of Ruhondo Beach Resort for more.
Facebook steps up fight against misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise globally, social media giant, Facebook has stepped up its fight against misinformation regarding the virus on its platforms. Kojo Boakye, Facebook Head of Public Policy for Africa for more.
Italy’s coronavirus death toll overtakes China’s | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC's Claudia Pensotti reports from Milan after Italy's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed the number of deaths in China.
Pubs and restaurants should not be shut down completely: JD Wetherspoon chair | Squawk Box Europe
JD Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin discusses the British pub chain's operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus the worst crisis to hit markets since Great Depression: strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital Management, shares his outlook for markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MultiChoice Nigeria CEO on what’s attracting investors to Africa’s movie industry
On the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe says there’s a lot more attention in Africa’s movie Industry as both local and foreign investors are beginning to sink money into the industry. He joins CNBC Africa’s Debbie Movoria for more....
Promoting local language content in Africa’s movie industry
Nollywood Actress and Producer, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta says local language content is getting more investment and there are still gaps that present opportunities for investors looking to plow money into the movie industry in Africa. She joins CNBC Africa on the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for more....
