Rwanda’s Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente declared a countrywide lockdown and only essential services will be allowed to remain in operation. Moreover, Trade and Industry ministry has moved to regulate prices of foods items, sanitation and pharmaceutical commodities after the coronavirus outbreak sent their costs soaring. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwanda issues warning over price hikes
News
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home
Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Featured
South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
CEO Interviews
CEO Interviews
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
East Africa
East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms
CNBC -
Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos
The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 globally
As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our increasingly interconnected world, what happens in China’s economy impacts the world at large and Africa in particular. But what does this mean for the future of the Africa-China relationship? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Co-Founder of the China Africa Project, Eric Olander for more.
COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity
Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
