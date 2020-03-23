As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our increasingly interconnected world, what happens in China’s economy impacts the world at large and Africa in particular. But what does this mean for the future of the Africa-China relationship? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Co-Founder of the China Africa Project, Eric Olander for more.
The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 globally
How innovation can drive Africa’s healthcare systems
Technological disruptions have been revolutionising entire business models from financial services, to retail and more. So how can Africa’s health systems benefit from this trend? Osh Agabi, Founder and CEO of Koniku joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi to explore how innovation can help drive growth and improve health outcomes in Africa....
UK is on total lockdown | Capital Connection
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to “stay home” and for all shops, gyms and places of worship to close. CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick reports from London’s empty streets saying that the Metropolitan police will have the ability to d
Hoping to see recovery if the Fed uses stimulus money correctly, says economist | Capital Connection
“We don’t want these businesses to shut down permanently, we want them to have the cash to come out of it and resume businesses,” says Christopher Payne, chief economist of Peninsula Real Estate Management. He discusses the U.S. stimulus pack
FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Reuters -
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection
Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.” _________________
‘Our goal is to build the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia’: Lazada CEO | Managing Asia
Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the entrance of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a backer allowed the firm to "look further."
What it really means to be ‘Made in China’ | CNBC Reports
What does it mean to be ‘Made in China?’ As supply chains grow increasingly global, the answer is rarely simple. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi reports from the world’s two largest economies. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms
Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
