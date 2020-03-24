In Burundi, the Minister in charge of Public Security suspended all flights in and out of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He further said borders into the country will remain open and citizens are advised not to travel to countries that already have COVID-19 cases. Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa on the measures put forward by the country.
Burundi suspends all flights to prevent spread of COVID-19
News
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection
Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection
The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
More Articles Like This
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
How COVID-19 will cost SA’s mines R1.5 billion-a-day
Even though mining has yet to see its first case of Coronavirus, it is considered one of the country’s most vulnerable industries.
Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say
Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
- Advertisement -
Featured
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
article
Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say
Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
article
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Closing Bell West Africa
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Coronavirus
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Op-Ed: Living and working in self-isolation – Seeking the ‘Silver lining’ of the COVID-19 precautions
"In February I returned from a Singapore business trip. COVID-19 had not yet been declared a pandemic at this time, however in light of the global events unfolding I took the decision to self-isolate for the safety of my colleagues, friends, community and to help protect our country, which at that time had no confirmed cases," writes Neels Barendrecht.
COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -