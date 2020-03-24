Over the weekend the world saw DJs and musicians serenading and playing music for people in their homes via social media and between the #TogetherAtHome initiative by WHO and Global Citizen to well-known American hip hop DJ, DNice hosting a seven hour set on his Instagram live to over 100,000 people worldwide including influential leaders and celebrities alike such as Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Facebook/Instagram owner himself, Mark Zuckerberg among others. This model that people are calling, “Club Quarantine” seems to be picking up. Managing Director of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj co-hosted a similar event herself called #RwandaLive, she joins CNBC Africa for more.
The rise of the social media “Quarantine Party”
News
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
COVID-19: Understanding consumer behavior thresholds
Nielsen Africa say they have identified six key consumer behaviour threshold levels that tie directly to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Sun, Managing Director for Nielsen Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tips to Successfully Work from Home amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Following the address made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the nation, employees and employers are being asked to “self-quarantine” and implement “social distancing”
Featured
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Videos
How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices
Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports.
Videos
How Master Drilling plans to deal with COVID-19 impact
Master Drilling has experienced some positivity off emerging currency weakness as its business generates is US dollars revenues and increased its annual revenue by 6.9 per cent to $148.3 million. The group has ended its Africa operations in Zambia and Mali and is currently holding onto the prolonged volatility in South Africa. Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius, joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How investors can navigate the upcoming economic crisis
As South Africa prepares to enter a 21 day national shut down from Thursday evening, the world is left to digest the stark losses that have been seen in global markets over the past 3 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the ways in which investors can navigate the current economic crisis is Han Tan, Market Analyst at FXTM.
