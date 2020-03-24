UNECA on COVID-19’s impact on African economies

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa predicts that coronavirus will cut 1.4 per cent off Africa’s $2.1 trillion GDP due to widespread disruption of business on the continent and across the world. According to estimates, countries on the continent have so far lost an estimated $29 billion to the coronavirus economic disruption, an amount equal to Uganda’s gross domestic product. Dr Mama Keita, Director of UN Economic Commission for Africa in Eastern Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.