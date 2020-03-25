CoronavirusNewsEast Africa

How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
articleReuters -

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams

With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.

Previous articleIslamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects
Next articleEskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

More Articles Like This

article

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

CNBC Africa -
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

What does the COVID-19 end game look like for investors?

Contributor -
A three-pronged approach is needed to try and understand the financial markets in these extraordinary times.
Read more
article

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Rwanda Stock Exchange remains steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Stock Exchange has maintained an upward trend with secondary market activities increasing and the All Share Index up to 10.75 per cent. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

Reuters -
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

How Nigeria’s telecoms industry is responding to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank of Nigeria says Non-Performing Loans in the banking industry moderated to 6.54 in the February from 6.59 per cent in January. David Adu, Senior Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s banking sector and telecommunication industry.
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

UBA’s Bankole Odusanya breaks down Nigeria’s bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at United Bank for Africa (UBA) joins CNBC Africa to discuss investors’ response to bond auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Islamic State claims Mozambique attack close to gas projects

article Reuters -
Militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northern Mozambique just south of the site of gas projects worth $60 billion being developed by the likes of Exxon Mobil and Total.
Read more

How Nigeria’s telecoms industry is responding to COVID-19

Closing Bell West Africa CNBC Africa -
The Central Bank of Nigeria says Non-Performing Loans in the banking industry moderated to 6.54 in the February from 6.59 per cent in January. David Adu, Senior Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s banking sector and telecommunication industry.
Read more

UBA’s Bankole Odusanya breaks down Nigeria’s bond auction

Closing Bell West Africa CNBC Africa -
Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at United Bank for Africa (UBA) joins CNBC Africa to discuss investors’ response to bond auction by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office.
Read more

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

article CNBC Africa -
“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved