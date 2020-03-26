CoronavirusNewsEast Africa

How will Africa’s aviation industry survive COVID-19 crisis?

By CNBC Africa

SANDF to assist police in enforcing South Africa’s lockdown

With the subsequent deployment of the SANDF, the JCPS Cluster and SAPS will be increasing visibility and conduct integrated foot patrols, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints as of 23h59 on Thursday evening 26 March 2020.
How South Africa’s lockdown will impact transport sectors

In announcing the nation-wide lockdown, the President indicated that provision will be made for essential transport services to continue, including transport for essential staff and for patients who need to be managed elsewhere.
How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19

As South Africans enter into the reality of working and living from their homes for the next 21 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brand SA are urging people to play their part in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, joining CNBC Africa for more on regaining brand South Africa in light of Covid-19 is the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini.
IATA has estimated that the African Aviation Industry will lose more than $4 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – now with only Ethiopian Airlines posting profits in recent times on the continent, many of the industry players were in survival mode even before this pandemic. However, can they live to see past this black swan? Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abderahmane Berthé joins CNBC Africa for more.

SA’s banks reveal plans for lockdown

Banks will waive Saswitch penalty fees. Customers can use any ATM and only pay the usual fees charged by their bank.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
How COVID-19 is impacting SMEs in Africa

Small and Medium Enterprises are important drivers of Africa’s economic growth, accounting for up to 90 per cent of all businesses in these markets. Now with almost everything put to a halt due to COVID-19 outbreak, this sector is expected to be hit hard. EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah joins CNBC Africa to discuss measures to minimize the loss.
How will Africa’s aviation industry survive COVID-19 crisis?

IATA has estimated that the African Aviation Industry will lose more than $4 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – now with only Ethiopian Airlines posting profits in recent times on the continent, many of the industry players were in survival mode even before this pandemic. However, can they live to see past this black swan? Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abderahmane Berthé joins CNBC Africa for more.
BFA Asset Management CEO on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

Rui Oliveira, CEO of BFA Asset Management spoke with CNBC Africa on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the possible economic impact that it will have on the country.
How this Gabon-born entrepreneur gave up his tennis dream to become Africa’s Mark Zuckerberg

Dubai-based Mark Doumba wanted to be the next Roger Federer but he had to settle with being the next Mark Zuckerberg. This is the story of the Gabon-born entrepreneur who saw an opportunity for a technology company to bridge the digital divide and address Sub-Saharan Africa’s development challenges through innovation and policy as a result he started CLIKAFRIK and CLIKPAY....
