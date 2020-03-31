In a matter of months COVID-19 has changed how students are educated after numerous countries put forward strict measures and closed schools. Robert Stephanus Kleynhans, Director, SABIS International School Runda joined CNBC Africa to give insight on how the education system in Kenya is responding to these changes and if the new solutions for education could bring much needed innovation in the sector.
How COVID-19 is transforming the way students are educated
This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.
Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised
Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.
