JSE's 2017's new listings beat 2016 number, here's the full list…

By
CNBC Africa
-
0

In 2017 the JSE added 21 new listings to its main board and its Alternative Exchange – AltX, this was up almost 17 per cent from the prior year which saw 18 listings.

Prejelin Naggan, Head of Primary Markets, at the JSE says that while South Africa’s economic growth  remained under pressure throughout 2017, the JSE saw an increase in the number of listings on the exchange compared to 2016, (see graph below). On 15 December, she adds Alphamin Resources Corp. became the 19th company to list on the JSE in 2017, after listings in sectors including investment instruments, retail, financial services and basic resources earlier in the year. The year ended with the listing of African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited Group’s AYO Technology, a B-BBEE ICT Group that offers numerous end to end solutions.

AYO is the largest listed black economic empowered ICT company in South Africa, with at least 30 per cent of the company owned by women. 49 per cent by AEEI and a number of unions, amongst others the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu), the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

Main Board Company
Main Premier Food Fishing Ltd
Main Sea Harvest Group Ltd
AltX Pembury Lifestyle Grp Lt
Main Long 4 Life Limited
AltX Master Plastics Limited
AltX Avior Cap Market Hldg LD
Main Kaap Agri Limited
AltX AEP Energy Africa Ltd
Main NEPI Rockcastle Plc
Main RH Bophelo Limited
AltX Heriot REIT Limited
Main African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited
Main Orion Minerals NL
Main Steinhoff Africa Retail Limited
Main Stadio Holdings Limited
Main Brainworks Limited
AltX 4Sight Holdings Ltd
Main Sandown Capital Ltd
Altx Alphamin Resources
Altx Castleview Property Fund
Main Ayo Technology Solutions
