Why black-owned bank VBS was placed under curatorship

VBS Mutual Bank established in 1982, is registered with the South African Reserve Bank as a mutual bank. The bank which shot to fame after providing a loan to South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma for Nkandla, has been placed under curatorship from 5pm CAT on Sunday.

The decision was taken due to the increasing liquidity challenges over the last 18 months emanating from a failure of the board of directors and executive management to manage the mutual bank’s rapid growth and the funding of its liquidity, SARB revealed at a press conference held at its headquarters.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said banks are placed under curatorship because you believe it might be salvageable. He said the decision was taken to prevent a run on the bank.

SizweNtsalubaGobodo will be the curator of VBS Mutual Bank and will be represented by Anoosh Rooplal.

The Reserve Bank has guaranteed retail deposits amounting to R50 000 per depositor.