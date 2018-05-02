PSG’s Jannie Mouton’s letter to staff on being diagnosed with dementia

Will remain non-executive chairman.

By
CNBC Africa
-
0

Letter by Jannie Mouton

"Dear Colleagues, Shareholders and Friends,

I have always believed in honest and transparent communication,
hence this letter to all of you.

I have recently been diagnosed with an early form of dementia. The
implication of this is that my short-term memory does not always
function as it should, the result being that I sometimes forget
people's names, repeat myself, or may appear somewhat disorientated.
This does not happen every day, but I cannot ignore it.

I have a good team of physicians and advisors that support me and
carefully monitor the situation. I am on medication to help manage
and limit the symptoms of my illness. This team also communicates
directly with the lead independent director on the PSG Group board,
Patrick Burton, in order for the right decisions to be made at the
right time. The PSG way has always been to be proactive and to plan
ahead as best possible.

PSG is my life and I have dedicated myself to the company for the
past 22 years. I am incredibly proud of the businesses we have
created over the years, including the likes of Capitec, PSG Konsult,
Curro, Zeder and all other investments for the future. There are so
many opportunities that the PSG team is currently working on. I am
also proud of our ongoing contribution towards the South African
economy. I still believe that this is a country filled with
opportunity and very talented people.

In 2010, I became the non-executive chairman of PSG Group, and have
also over the last couple of years resigned from most of the
underlying company boards as most of you are aware. PSG Group has an
outstanding team that looks after the investment portfolio and other
business matters. In addition, PSG’s underlying
businesses/investments, in my opinion, have the best management
teams in the country.

I still come into the office every day – I enjoy seeing how the
people at PSG endeavour daily to make a difference by working hard
and smart. I regularly share the lessons learnt over the years with
our team and can see how the PSG DNA of thinking and doing has taken
root throughout the group.

After consultation with my senior colleagues, we feel that I still
have a contribution to make as PSG Group's non-executive chairman,
given that PSG Group's executive management team is very strong with
the necessary depth, experience and knowledge – Piet, Wynand and
Johan have respectively worked by my side for 14, 16 and 20 years,
and have built the company with me.

I kindly request the media to forthwith direct questions relating to
this matter to either Piet or one of the other members of the PSG
Group executive team.

I could not have asked for more in my life. I have incredible
children and grandchildren. I am especially grateful to my wife,
Deidré, for her incredible support – she is a real pillar of
strength. Each family member is special in their own way and all of
them are loyal PSG supporters. It means the world to me that they
stand together and have both my and PSG's best interest at heart.

I would like to sincerely thank everyone that has helped build, and
will continue to build, PSG – I am proud of each and everyone of
you!

Regards

Jannie"

Original letter
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR