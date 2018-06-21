African transport group Imperial has just announced details of its restructuring, this is what you need to know…

South African transport group Imperial Holdings will spin off and separately list its auto dealership business, Motus.

By
Reuters
-
0

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) – South African transport group Imperial Holdings will spin off and separately list its auto dealership business, Motus, it said on Thursday, the latest strategic shake-up aimed at creating value for shareholders.

The break-up into two of South Africa‘s biggest car showrooms business would give shareholders a choice between Imperial’s logistics unit, which counts businesses as clients, and its primarily consumer-facing automotive arm.

“The board believes that the separation of the two divisions will enable the component parts of Imperial’s businesses to operate in a more focused and efficient manner,” Imperial said in statement.

Shares in Imperial rose 0.6 percent to 200.98 rand as of 0959 GMT, outpacing a slightly weaker blue-chip JSE Top-40 index .

Imperial, which traces its roots back to a single car dealership in Johannesburg in the 1940s, has been in a strategic overhaul for the last three years that included the sale of more than 40 non-core businesses and around 50 properties.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here