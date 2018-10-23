MTN continues talks with Nigeria over $8.1 billion dispute

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Telecoms firm MTN said on Tuesday that it was continuing to hold talks with Nigerian officials to find a mutually acceptable solution to a dispute over the alleged transfer of $8.1 billion of funds.

“Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made,” MTN said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed.

