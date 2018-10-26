This South African media giant plans to invest $315 million in technology expansion

The South African media and e-commerce giant said it would invest $315 million over the next three years in its technology businesses.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African media and e-commerce giant Naspers said on Friday it would invest 4.6 billion rand ($315 million) over the next three years in its technology businesses and to fund technology start-ups.

Naspers said in a statement ahead of an investment summit called by President Cyril Ramaphosa it would allocate 3.2 billion rand to developing its existing technology businesses including the OLX Group, Takealot, and Mr D Food. Naspers said 1.4 billion rand would be used to fund technology start-ups.

($1 = 14.5850 rand)

