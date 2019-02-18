SAA to split into three – CEO

SAA Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana has announced that the state-owned airline is to break into three business units.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline is to break into three business units as part of a restructuring plan, its Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana said on Monday.

Jarani said the firm – which has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a 5 billion rand bailout last year to shore up its balance sheet – will be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

