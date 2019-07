HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s government expects to pay $10 million to South African state power firm Eskom by the end of Monday, Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

Zimbabwe, which is grappling with severe power shortages, imports power from neighbouring South Africa. But Eskom cut back power exports to Zimbabwe because of unpaid debts of around $33 million.

