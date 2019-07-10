Press Release: Issued by the Ministry of Finance Date: 10 July 2019

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, after consultation with Cabinet, has appointed an Interim Board of Directors (BoD) at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The appointment shall be effective 12 July 2019 to 31 July 2020. The Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson shall be elected at the first meeting to be convened by the Interim BoD. The members of the Interim BoD are as follows:

Ms Sindi Mabaso–Koyana, non-executive director of Eskom and Chairperson of AIH

Ms Irene Charnley, former director at MTN and founder of Smile Group

Ms Tshepiso Moahloli, chief director: liability management at Treasury

Ms Maria Ramos, former CEO of Absa and non-executive director of AngloGold Ashanti

Ms Barbara Watson, chief director of transformation policies at the Department of Public Service and Administration

Mr Ivan Fredericks, general manager at PSA

Mr Zola Saphetha, General Secretary of NEHAWU

Mr Bhekithemba Gamedze, GEPF board of trustees

Dr Angelo David

Sabelo de Bruin

Prof Bonke Dumisa, economist

Advocate Makhubalo Ndaba, company secretary of Platinum Hospitality Holdings

Dr Reuel Khoza, former chairman of Nedbank and chairperson of Platinum Hospitality Holdings

RE-APPOINTMENT OF PIC BOARD MEMBERS

Mr Pitsi Moloto

Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi

RE-APPOINTMENT AND APPOINTMENTS AT THE SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK

On the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), President Cyril Ramaphosa, after consultation with the Minister of Finance and the Board of Directors of the SARB, has re-appointed Mr Lesetja Kganyago to serve as Governor of the SARB for another five years, effective from 9 November 2019. Mr Kganyago’s current term expires on 8 November 2019. The President has, also after consultation, appointed Ms Fundi Tshazibana and Dr Rashad Cassim as Deputies Governor of the SARB for a period of five years each, effective 1 August 2019. Ms Tshazibana is currently the Adviser to the Governors of the SARB and holds a Master’s of Commerce degree in Economics, while Dr Cassim is currently Head of Economic Research and Statistics at the SARB, and holds a PhD in Economics.

Minister Mboweni said of the appointments: “We congratulate the appointees and look forward to working with them. We need not remind them of the tough economic and fiscal circumstances facing South Africa at the current moment. They have my full support and confidence that they will take South Africa forward as we move to bring development to our people.”