JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.0% year-on-year in July, its lowest in seven months, from 4.5% in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.4%, the same as the previous month.

Core inflation – which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy – was at 4.2% year-on-year versus a 4.3% increase in June, and was at 0.4% month-on-month, the same rate as in June.

