DAKAR (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s economic growth is expected to slow slightly in 2020 to 5.4%, according to a government budget proposal published on Sunday.

The Central Bank in April predicted gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 5.9% in 2019, though the International Monetary Fund expects growth this year of 4.3% because of lower copper and cobalt prices.

