GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana’s economy is expected to grow 4.3% in 2019 and 4.6% in 2020, benefiting from a developing services sector, Deputy Secretary in the ministry of finance, Kelapile Ndobano, said on Tuesday.

The southern African nation’s 2019/20 fiscal deficit is seen at 3.8% of gross domestic product, Ndobano told a budget conference.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; editing by John Stonestreet)