Liberty Life founder and property entrepreneur Donald Gordon passed on yesterday at the age of 89. The financial services company described him as a visionary leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist who made an immense contribution to the industry and country.

Gordon through his philanthropy provided scholarships for several underprivileged scholars that allowed them to go on to study at universities around the country.

The entrepreneur founded Liberty in 1957 on the “principles born of a deep belief in humanity and the desire to help people to leave a legacy for their families. Liberty will continue to honour his vision by pursuing our purpose of improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible”, the company said in a statement.

Out of Liberty Life grew his property arm intu formed from mergers, acquisitions, investment and growth.