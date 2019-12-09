Press Release

We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations.

We remind and assure customers that loadshedding at Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6, requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed.

Eskom’s emergency response command centre and technical teams will be working through the night to restore units as soon as possible. Eskom is working closely large industry to assist with further load curtailment.

Loadshedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout.

After 2015, Eskom and the municipalities identified the need to extend the loadshedding stages up to stage 8 and the national code (NRS048-9 Ed 2) was subsequently updated.

Even beyond these schedules, the System Operator will reduce demand in a manner that is controlled.

Stage 6 loadshedding schedules are available on the Eskom website.

Eskom will keep you updated.