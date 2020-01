ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast collected 2.25 trillion CFA franc ($3.86 billion) in taxes in 2019, up 4.7% over the previous year, and expects to collect 2.72 trillion CFA francs in 2020, tax chief Abou Sie Ouattara told reporters on Thursday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, accounts for around 40% of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone’s economy.

($1 = 583.2200 CFA francs)

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Aaron Ross