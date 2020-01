Embattled airline South African Airways is selling some of its fleet. In a tender document, the airline says it is selling nine Airbus A340-300 and a 600 model aircraft as well as 15 spare engines and 4 auxiliary power units for an unspecified amount. SAA is currently in business rescue and is waiting for R2 billion lifeline from the National Treasury to stay in operation into next month.



