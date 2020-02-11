PRETORIA (Reuters) – South Africa’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 29.1% in the final quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter, official data showed on Tuesday.

There were 6.726 million people without jobs in the three months to December 31, from 6.734 million people in the prior quarter, Statistics South Africa said its quarterly labour force survey.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, was 38.7%, slightly up from 38.5% in the previous quarter.

