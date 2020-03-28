CoronavirusNewsFinancialInsightsSA Downgrade

Government’s response to Moody’s downgrade of SA to junk status

By Contributor

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers

On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?

It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

How The U.S. Can Solve Ventilator Shortages During Coronavirus

The global coronavirus outbreak has pushed the U.S. health system to the brink. Hospitals are already running out of basic supplies like masks, eye gear, gowns and ventilators. Ventilators are key in helping keep people with the most severe cases of
Read more

By Treasury

Government notes the decision by Moody’s to downgrade South Africa’s long term foreign and local currency debt ratings to ‘Ba1’ from ‘Baa3’ and maintain the negative outlook. South Africa’s credit ratings by Moody’s are now one notch below investment grade.

According to Moody’s, the following are key drivers behind the downgrade:

 Structurally very weak growth and constrained capacity to stimulate the economy.  Inexorable rise in government debt over the medium term.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that economic growth will prove even weaker and the debt burden will rise even faster and further than currently expected, weakening debt affordability and potentially, access to funding.

The decision by Moody’s could not have come at a worse time. South Africa, like many other countries, is seized with containing the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The impact of COVID-19 is felt across various sectors of the economy including the financial markets which experienced a significant sell-off in equities, bonds and exchange rates as investors retreated to safe haven securities amid the uncertainty.

The sovereign downgrade will further add to the prevailing financial market stress. These two events will truly test South African financial markets. South Africa’s deep, stable financial sector and robust macroeconomic policy framework have always been flagged as a credit strength, including the South African Reserve Bank’s demonstration of a good track record in implementing credible and effective monetary policy and preserving financial stability.

The sovereign downgrade will further see South Africa being excluded from the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) and the government bond market will experience further capital outflows as fund managers with investment grade mandates will be forced to sell South African government bonds. Non-residents currently hold approximately 37% (R800 billion) of the total domestic government bonds and the number is expected to substantially decline with the combined impact of COVID-19 and the downgrade. The interest rate for government, households and the broader economy is also expected to increase as a result. While some market participants argue that the impact of a sovereign downgrade has already been priced in, it is difficult to stipulate with certainty the extent.

“Therefore, to say we are not concerned and trembling in our boots about what might be in the coming weeks and months is an understatement,” Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, said.

In the immediate period, South Africans under the leadership of his excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa have rallied together to fight COVID-19 to ensure South Africa emerges triumphant from the pandemic. The President announced a number of measures to offset the COVID-19 impact on the economy and its people including a 21-day lockdown which commenced on March 27 to combat the spread of the virus. In relation to financial markets functioning, the South African Reserve Bank has also announced a set of interventions to stabilize financial markets and provide much-needed stability.

In addition, over the short to medium term, government remains committed to implementing structural economic reforms to address the weak economic growth, constrained fiscus and the ailing state-owned companies. Government is providing medium-term support to Eskom to secure energy supply and to honour the state’s contractual obligations. National Treasury, in partnership with the Department of Public Enterprises, is instituting a series of measures to stabilise finances at the various stateowned companies. The sustainability of government finances remains important and critical to attain and maintain, not only for credit ratings’ sake, but more importantly for the sake of South Africans.

“It is with a heavy heart to note that all three major credit ratings agencies currently rate South Africa at sub-investment grade. However, every crisis presents an opportunity. The opportunity we have today is to unite and work together to address our challenges. We as a people have overcome insurmountable challenges in the past and we can still overcome. We shall rise. We have to rise. We owe it to ourselves,” Minister Mboweni said.

Government urges all South Africans to unite, remain positive and continue to work handin-hand to turn the economy around.

Previous articleMoody’s downgrades SA to junk
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
Videos

The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development

CNBC Africa -
The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

CNBC Africa -
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Read more
Videos

Nigerian equities recap

CNBC Africa -
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

Coronavirus Contributor -
The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Read more

COVID-19 UPDATE – Top cop Cele slams drinking in the face of death.

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
“These people don’t have the good will and were doing something they were told not to do. Some were opening up a street bash at midnight. Some were taking bush chairs and sitting under trees to drink.
Read more

How hospitality is being destroyed by an unwelcome guest – COVID-19

Coronavirus Chris Bishop -
“Our business is bringing people together and the outbreak simply stopped people coming together."
Read more

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved