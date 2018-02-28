Mumbai, India is home to the world’s highest-earning expats, according to the latest HSBC Expat Explorer survey.

Expats working in India’s largest city can typically expect to bring home a sizable $217,165 salary, more than twice the global average of $99,903.

The findings, which are based on feedback from 27,587 expats across the globe, place the subcontinent’s financial center ahead of San Francisco, which emerged as the second most lucrative city for expats. Foreigners working in the Golden City can expect an average salary of $207,227.

Mumbai was one of four Asian cities to rank in this year’s top 10 highest paying cities for expats. Shanghai Jakarta and Hong Kong all featured alongside traditionally high paying cities in the U.S. and Europe

In total, 31 cities were home to average earnings of more than $100,000.

Of the 21 cities which ranked below the global average, Edinburgh emerged with the lowest expat earnings. Foreigners working in the Scottish capital reported an average income of $56,250 a year.

Johannesburg is ranked 36. with average earnings of $92,416 (R1,088,665)

FULL LIST: