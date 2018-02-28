Mumbai, India is home to the world’s highest-earning expats, according to the latest HSBC Expat Explorer survey.
Expats working in India’s largest city can typically expect to bring home a sizable $217,165 salary, more than twice the global average of $99,903.
The findings, which are based on feedback from 27,587 expats across the globe, place the subcontinent’s financial center ahead of San Francisco, which emerged as the second most lucrative city for expats. Foreigners working in the Golden City can expect an average salary of $207,227.
Mumbai was one of four Asian cities to rank in this year’s top 10 highest paying cities for expats. Shanghai, Jakarta and Hong Kong all featured alongside traditionally high paying cities in the U.S. and Europe.
In total, 31 cities were home to average earnings of more than $100,000.
Of the 21 cities which ranked below the global average, Edinburgh emerged with the lowest expat earnings. Foreigners working in the Scottish capital reported an average income of $56,250 a year.
Johannesburg is ranked 36. with average earnings of $92,416 (R1,088,665)
A vintage tram runs along the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul, Turkey February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Mean Income for Expats: $100,577 (R1.2 million)
29. Brussels, Belgium
A beggar holds a child wrapped in a blanket as they feed pigeons on a cold winter day in central Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Mean Income for Expats: $102,482 (R1.2 million)
28. Vienna Austria
A general view of Austria’s first Apple store, which opens on February 24, during a media preview in Vienna, Austria, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Mean Income for Expats: $103,342 (R1.2 million)
27. Auckland, New Zealand
Skyline view from Devonport, Auckland, North Island, New Zealand
Mean Income for Expats: $107,500 (R1.24 million)
26. London, United Kingdom
England, London.
Mean Income for Expats: $107,863 (R1.24 million)
25. Sao Paolo
Sao Paulo is the largest city in Brazil and the world’s 7th largest metropolitan area. The city is the capital of the state of Sao Paulo, the most populous Brazilian state. It is also the richest city in Brazil.
Mean Income for Expats: $113,516 (R1.3 million)
24. Muscat, Oman
Mean Income for Expats: $113,733 (R1.3 million)
23. Oslo, Norway
The Gustav Vigeland Sculpture Park is in the centre of Oslo, and is a public park containing a variety of bronze and granite sculptured shapes by Vigeland.
Mean Income for Expats: $114,538 (R1.3 million)
22. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Riyadh is the capital and largest city of Saudi Arabia. It is also the capital of Riyadh Province, and belongs to the historical regions of Nejd and Al-Yamama. It is situated in the center of the Arabian Peninsula on a large plateau, and is home to 1,444,500 people, and the urban center of a region with a population of close to 6 million people.
Mean Income for Expats: $116,679 (R1.34 million)
21. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC Park with the man made Symphony Lake in the foreground.
Mean Income for Expats: $117,515 (R1.36 million)
20. Singapore
Marina Bay Sands is an integrated resort fronting Marina Bay in Singapore. Prior to its opening in 2010, it was billed as the world’s most expensive standalone casino. The resort includes a 2,561-room hotel, a 120,000-square-metre (1,300,000 sq ft) convention-exhibition center, the 74,000 m2 (800,000 sq ft) The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands mall, a museum, two large theatres, ”celebrity chef” restaurants, two floating Crystal Pavilions, a skating rink, and the world’s largest atrium casino with 500 tables and 1,600 slot machines. The complex is topped by a 340-metre-long (1,120 ft) SkyPark with a capacity of 3,900 people and a 150 m (490 ft) infinity swimming pool, set on top of the world’s largest public cantilevered platform, which overhangs the north tower by 67 m (220 ft). The 20-hectare resort was designed by Moshe Safdie architects.
Mean Income for Expats: $117,515 (R1.36 million)
19. Nairobi, Kenya
Mean Income for Expats: $119,182 (R1.38 million)
18. Bangkok
Looking out over the city of Bangkok, Thailand. Tower blocks & lower traditonal homes.
Mean Income for Expats: $119,601 (R1.38 million)
17. Kuwait City, Kuwait
Kuwait Towers is a group of three slender towers in Kuwait City, standing on a promontory into the Persian Gulf. Towers rise up to 123 meters above sea level. They are a landmark and symbol of modern Kuwait. Kuwait Towers were completed in 1977.
Mean Income for Expats: $123,041 (R1.4 million)
16. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Skyline with Etihad Towers and ADNOC Tower, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Mean Income for Expats: $127,456 (R1.46 million)
15. Doha, Qatar
West Bay is a newly developed neighbourhood of Doha, in the state of Qatar. It is considered as one of the most prominent districts of Doha, being the latest district to be built. West Bay includes many modern buildings unlike other, older districts of Doha. Some of the tallest skyscrapers in Qatar are found in this area, such as the Al Quds Endowment Tower, which has yet to be completed.
Mean Income for Expats: $131,408 (R1.5 million)
14. Tokyo, Japan
Urban skyline from government building at nigh, Tokyo, Japan
Mean Income for Expats: $132,508 (R1.5 million)
13. Sydney, Australia
Sydney has an advanced market economy with strengths in finance, manufacturing and tourism. Its gross regional product was $337 billion in 2013, the largest in Australia. There is a significant concentration of foreign banks and multinational corporations in Sydney and the city is promoted as Asia Pacific’s leading financial hub.
Mean Income for Expats: $134,368 (R1.55 million)
12. Moscow, Russia
The skyline of Moscow City in Central Russia, showing the ultra-modern high-rise skyscrapers and the Moskva River in the foreground, as seen from Sparrow Hills (aka Vorobyovy Goro)
Mean Income for Expats: $135,909 (R1.56 million)
11. Dubai
Elevated view of skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road from downtown, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mean Income for Expats: $138,177 (R1.59 million)
10. Paris, France
Paris is the capital and most populous city of France. Situated on the Seine River, in the north of the country, it is in the center of the Œle-de-France region, also known as the region parisienne, “Paris Region”. The City of Paris has an area of 105 km2 and a population of 2, 241, 346 (2014 estimate) within its administrative borders essentially unchanged since 1860. Paris is the home of the most visited art museum in the world, the Louvre, as well as the Musee d’Orsay, noted for its collection of French Impressionist art, and the Musee National d’Art Moderne, a museum of modern and contemporary art. The notable architectural landmarks of Paris include Notre Dame Cathedral (12th century); the Sainte-Chapelle (13th century); the Eiffel Tower (1889); and the Basilica of Sacre-Cur on Montmartre (1914). In 2014 Paris received 22.4 million visitors, making it one of the world’s top tourist destinations.
Mean Income for Expats: $139,602 (R1.6 million)
9. Hong Kong, China
Mean Income for Expats: $148,410 (R1.7 million)
8. Jakarta, Indonesia
Jakarta, Java, Indonesia
Mean Income for Expats: $152,589 (R1.76 million)
7. Los Angeles
Interstate 405 near LAX, and interchange with I-105 in distance, Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, USA – aerial
Mean Income for Expats: $161,126 (R1.87 million)
6. New York
Manhattan skyline seen from New Museum of Contemporary Art terrace, New York City, New York State, USA
Mean Income for Expats: $182,240 (R2.1 million)
5. Geneva
Lake Geneva or Lake Leman is one of the largest lakes in Western Europe.
Mean Income for Expats: $184,942 (R2.1 million)
4. Shanghai, China
Xintiandi is an affluent car-free shopping, eating and entertainment district of Shanghai, China. It is considered one of the first lifestyle centers in China. It is also the most expensive place to live in China, with some apartments costing more than Tokyo, New York and London.
Mean Income for Expats: $202,211 (R2.3 million)
3. Zurich, Switzerland
The Lindenhof in the old town of Zurich is the historical site of the Roman castle, and the later Carolingian Kaiserpfalz. It is situated on the Lindenhof hill, on the left side of the Limmat at the Schipfe. The Limmat is a river in Switzerland. The river commences at the outfall of Lake Zurich, in the southern part of the city of Zurich.
Mean Income for Expats: $206,875 (R2.4 million)
2. San Francisco, California
Mean Income for Expats: $207,227 (R2.4 million)
1. Mumbai, India
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an historic railway station in Mumbai Maharashtra, India which serves as the headquarters of the Central Railways. Designed by Frederick William Stevens with influences from Victorian Italianate Gothic Revival architecture and traditional Mughal buildings, the station was built in 1887 in the Bori Bunder area of Mumbai to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria. The new railway station was built on the location of the Bori Bunder Station and is one of the busiest railway stations in India, serving as a terminal for both long – distance trains and commuter trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. The station’s name was changed to its present one in March 1996 and it is now known simply as CST (or CSTM).