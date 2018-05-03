Why Zimbabwe’s opposition leader reportedly wants to give Chinese investors the boot

Chinese investors are “busy asset-stripping” Zimbabwe’s resources, the country’s main opposition leader said in a speech this week, according to reports.

“I have seen the deals that (Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa) has entered into with China and others, they are busy asset-stripping the resources of the country,” Nelson Chamisa said at a May Day rally on Tuesday, as reported by the BBC and local press.

Chamisa is leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

“I have said (that) beginning September when I assume office I will call the Chinese and tell them the deals they signed are unacceptable and they should return to their country,” he added.

CNBC was not able to independently translate Chamisa’s speech.

On Wednesday, the MDC published a statement on its website addressed to Zimbabwean state-owned newspaper The Herald. The statement accused the newspaper of publishing “malicious falsehoods” about Chamisa, although it did not specify what these were.

The “gist and essence” of Chamisa’s May Day speech was that his party “will not allow the mortgaging of this country for political expedience,” it said, attributed to Luke Tamborinyoka, presidential spokesperson and director of communications.

An MDC government “will audit all business deals and those that fail the national interest will be reviewed,” it said.