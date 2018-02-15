New broom Cyril Ramaphosa’s hit list

South Africa’s new president Cyril Ramaphosa has compiled a hit list of top ministers he plans to recall as he settles into office. It includes finance minister Malusi Gigaba and controversial mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

New broom Ramaphosa – who promises to clean up corruption – is clearly trying to consolidate his new position by jettisoning loyalists put into cabinet in the last days of former President Jacob Zuma’s rule. Ramaphosa was sworn in on Thursday in Parliament after embattled former President Zuma resigned on February 14 at the eleventh hour.

A document, seen by CNBC Africa, is understood to be from the chief whip’s office lists ANC deployees to be recalled including: Gigaba, his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi; the luckless mining minister Zwane; energy minister David Mahlobo the proponent of the unpopular nuclear power deal; social development minister Bathabile Dlamini; police minister Fikile Mbalula; minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Des Van Rooyen; minister of state security Bongani Bongo; and minister of water and sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane.

The documents also contain a list of new members of Parliament to be sworn in at the Chief Whip’s Office in Parliament Chambers in 90 Plein Street, Cape Town.

The list, also seen by CNBC Africa, has former Treasurer General of the ANC Zweli Mkhize- who declined a deputy president nomination at the ANC’s elective conference in December – is at the top. Mkhize is being touted as a replacement for Gigaba as finance minister.

Also on the list is Ronald Lamola, the former deputy president of the ANC Youth League; Rhulani Siweya another ANCYL member; David Masondo, an ANC member who tabled a motion, in January, for President Zuma to step down; Senzo Mchunu, the former KwaZulu-Natal premier who missed out narrowly on a top position at the elective conference in December; Vukani Mdabe, a former presidential campaign lobbyist for Ramaphosa; and Zizi Kodwa the former national spokesman for the ANC.