Cabinetreshuffle: Full list of SA’s President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s widely anticipated Cabinet reshuffle took place at 10pm CAT this evening – it was delayed for 1 hour and 30 minutes. South Africa’s

In his announcement he said:

I have decided to make certain changes in the composition of the National Executive.

Advertisement

These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address.

In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.

As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments.

We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed.

With respect to Ministers, I have decided to make the following changes:

Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

Police: Mr Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

With respect to Deputy Ministers, I have made the following changes:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi

Communications: Ms Pinky Kekana

Finance: Mr Mondli Gungubele

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale

The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant.

Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint:

Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic

Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town tomorrow.

I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa.

I thank you for your attention.

Good evening.