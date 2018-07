Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe stated in a press briefing that the elections would not be free. The country's current president Emmerson Mnangagwa rejects the claims.

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his vote on Monday in the first election since the removal of Robert Mugabe, rejecting claims made by his former mentor a day earlier that the election would not be free.

Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, is facing off against Nelson Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and preacher who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Angus MacSwan