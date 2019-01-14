[IN TWEETS] Zimbabwean protesters take to the streets for #ShutdownZimbabwe

Zimbabwean protesters took to the streets of Bulawayo following the government's announcement of a double hike in fuel prices.

Zimbabwean protesters took to the streets of Bulawayo on Monday morning. The protests come after Zimbabwe’s government announced a hike in fuel prices of more than 100%.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase of petrol prices from $1.24 a litre to $3.31, with diesel up from $1.36 a litre to $3.11. This came to effect on Sunday, 13 January 2019.

There is a thug in civilian clothes roaming around with an AK47 (reportedly Bulawayo Road near Kuwadzana). Unclear whether he is really a civilian or military/police in plain clothes, but what is certain is that there is absolutely NO place for this in Zimbabwe. #shutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/AzhVzX8iiD — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) January 14, 2019

#ShutdownZimbabwe

Current situation in Bulawayo, Jason Moyo St and 9th Ave pic.twitter.com/vFJEi1OOUw — real_mthae (@MthabisNdebele) January 14, 2019

Protestors have reached Bulawayo CBD. So far they have remained peaceful, although police are firing tear gas. Chants of “siyangena siyangena”. #ShutdownZimbabwe #Bulawayo pic.twitter.com/ewTYfG51aa — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) January 14, 2019

When people are fed up they take to the streets and that the only language politicians understand ✊🏾 #shutdownZimbabwe — Nomzamo (@tryzamo) January 14, 2019

No change will come on a silver platter.Let’s go warriors💪 #shutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/wwBtQLjIZK — retlaW (@WWolta) January 14, 2019