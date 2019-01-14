[IN TWEETS] Zimbabwean protesters take to the streets for #ShutdownZimbabwe

Zimbabwean protesters took to the streets of Bulawayo following the government's announcement of a double hike in fuel prices.

Zimbabwean protesters took to the streets of Bulawayo on Monday morning. The protests come after Zimbabwe’s government announced a hike in fuel prices of more than 100%.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase of petrol prices from $1.24 a litre to $3.31, with diesel up from $1.36 a litre to $3.11. This came to effect on Sunday, 13 January 2019.

