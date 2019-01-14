[IN TWEETS] Zimbabwean protesters take to the streets for #ShutdownZimbabwe

Zimbabwean protesters took to the streets of Bulawayo on Monday morning. The protests come after Zimbabwe’s government announced a hike in fuel prices of more than 100%.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an increase of petrol prices from $1.24 a litre to $3.31, with diesel up from $1.36 a litre to $3.11. This came to effect on Sunday, 13 January 2019.
There is a thug in civilian clothes roaming around with an AK47 (reportedly Bulawayo Road near Kuwadzana). Unclear whether he is really a civilian or military/police in plain clothes, but what is certain is that there is absolutely NO place for this in Zimbabwe. #shutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/AzhVzX8iiD— Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) January 14, 2019
Situation in Bulawayo right now.#ShutDownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/DrcAVW6UGT— Privilege Makuvire (@privilege_mufc) January 14, 2019
I hope we won’t be helped when it’s too late 😰😰😰#ShutdownZimbabwe #Bulawayo pic.twitter.com/Le0FXPdvbC— TinasheTK (@TinasheTK18) January 14, 2019
#ShutdownZimbabwe— real_mthae (@MthabisNdebele) January 14, 2019
Current situation in Bulawayo, Jason Moyo St and 9th Ave pic.twitter.com/vFJEi1OOUw
Bulawayo protesters marching turning away cars. #shutdownZimbabwe#ZimShutDown pic.twitter.com/vRnSZOcNbp— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) January 14, 2019
Armed soldiers deployed. #Bulawayo #shutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/7Yuxhtc3n7— Kgosi Nyathi (@kgosinyathi) January 14, 2019
Protestors have reached Bulawayo CBD. So far they have remained peaceful, although police are firing tear gas. Chants of “siyangena siyangena”. #ShutdownZimbabwe #Bulawayo pic.twitter.com/ewTYfG51aa— Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) January 14, 2019
When people are fed up they take to the streets and that the only language politicians understand ✊🏾 #shutdownZimbabwe— Nomzamo (@tryzamo) January 14, 2019
No change will come on a silver platter.Let’s go warriors💪 #shutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/wwBtQLjIZK— retlaW (@WWolta) January 14, 2019
#ZimbabweShutDown #ZimbabweOnFire looting galore! #Bulawayo #shutdownZimbabwe #Asakhe pic.twitter.com/P013z9Pjn5— HON KIBUCHI MWAI (@kibuchimzito) January 14, 2019
This woman was on her from work, when she was shot near a police station. (Pic by @NewsDayZimbabwe Aaron Ufumeli) #shutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/WSUFaVQfWP— Nqaba Matshazi (@nqabamatshazi) January 14, 2019