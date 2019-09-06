This is a developing story
Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95. The former president died in a Singapore hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.
In 2017 Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.
Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2)— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019