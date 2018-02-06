Parliament has postponed SA President’s state of the nation address

CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 (Reuters) – A request from South African opposition parties to postpone the president’s state of the nation address has been granted, the parliament’s speaker Baleka Mbete said in a press conference.

Opposition parties wanted the state of the nation speech,which President Jacob Zuma was scheduled to deliver on Thursday,postponed until after a no-confidence vote on Zuma’s leadership.The speaker of parliament has scheduled the no-confidence vote for Feb 22.

Mbete said the new date is yet to be decided.

On Wednesday the ANC’s national executive committee will meet to decide the fate of South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma.

He will resign anytime from now — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 6, 2018

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning;Editing by James Macharia