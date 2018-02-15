South African Parliament ready for the State of The Nation Address on 16 February 2018

By: South African Parliament

The State of the Nation Address, to be delivered by newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be a full ceremonial occasion once again.

It will involve a ceremonial parade exhibiting military traditions, drills and ethos of the army, the navy and the air force of the Republic of South Africa. This includes a national salute by the Ceremonial Guard of the South African National Defence Force, a military band, a salute flight by the South African Air Force and a 21-gun salute.

Processions on the red carpet from the Slave Lodge to the National Assembly building will reflect the three arms of the state – the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive. The civilian participation lining the red carpet from the Slave Lodge to the saluting dais in front of the National Assembly building will be a Junior Guard of Honour of learners from secondary schools in the Western Cape Winelands, a Civil Guard of Honour consisting of representatives from three civil society organisations working with women and children and survivors of gender-based violence (Saartjie Baartman in Athlone, St Anne’s in Woodstock and Liefdesnessie in Bredasdorp) and nine Eminent Persons, selected by Provincial Legislatures in recognition of their contribution to our democracy.

A total of 1 120 guests have been invited to form part of this important occasion. They are drawn from all sectors of society, including youth, women, representatives of statutory and Constitutional institutions (such as the Chapter 9 institutions supporting democracy ), international organisations, Heads of Foreign Mission (the diplomatic corps), representatives of the House of Traditional Leaders, the Mayor of Cape Town, representatives from civil society organisations, religious bodies, state-owned enterprises, business and trade organisations, trade union federations, academic and research institutions.