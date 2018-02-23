Statement from KPMG South Africa on the Ntsebeza Inquiry

By: KPMG

The CEO of KPMG in South Africa has issued the following statement regarding the Ntsebeza Inquiry:

“KPMG South Africa believes that the role of a professional service firm is ultimately to serve the public interest. Without credible and trusted professionals in these firms, and auditors in particular, it would simply not be possible for the economy to function in the way it must for our society to succeed.

Now more than ever, we need professional services firms to abide by the law, adhere to the codes of conduct of professional bodies and respect the principles of honesty, ethical behaviour, integrity and confidentiality. KPMG South Africa takes these matters extremely seriously.

We therefore understand the significant public interest in the matters being investigated by the independent inquiry chaired by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza. That is why we called for it to be established, welcome that it has started and look forward to the publication of its findings.

KPMG South Africa is determined to be open and transparent. We are committed to cooperating fully with the inquiry and know that fair process is vital for the public to have confidence in its openness and transparency.”

Nhlamu Dlomu, CEO of KPMG South Africa.