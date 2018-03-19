Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591 million stashed abroad

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday companies and individuals had returned $591 million in funds illegally stashed abroad after a 90-day amnesty to bring back the money expired last week but $827 million was still outstanding.

Mnangagwa announced a three-month amnesty for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad when he was sworn-in in November after a defacto military coup forced Robert Mugabe to resign.

