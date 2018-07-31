Zimbabwe’s main opposition party prepares to go to court over vote results -party official

HARARE, July 31 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party is preparing a court application to force the election commission to release results from Monday’s national ballot, a senior MDC official said on Tuesday.

Tendai Biti, a former finance minister, said some election results that were supposed to be posted outside voting stations were not available.

SOURCE: NewsDay-Zimbabwe

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Biti said it was clear Chamisa had won. No official results have been released. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet)