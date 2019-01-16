Zimbabwean #ThisFlag activist pastor Evan Mawarire arrested, here’s why

The founder of the #ThisFlag movement was arrested by Zimbabwean police at his home on Wednesday.

HARARE (Reuters) – Armed Zimbabwean police arrested activist pastor Evan Mawarire at his home on Wednesday and were to charge him with inciting public violence following protests that left three people dead this week, his lawyer said.

A Reuters witness saw about a dozen heavily armed police officers bundling Mawarire into the back seat of a truck and his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, who was present, told reporters that the pastor would be charged at a police station.

