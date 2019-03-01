EDCON claims from UIF

By Kopano Gumbi, CNBC Africa’s markets reporter

The Unemployment Insurance Fund – paid for by millions of taxpayers -has confirmed that it will bail out indebted South African retail giant Edcon.

The struggling fashion retailer, which owns household names Edgars and Jet, shocked the market last year when they announced that they would need R3.5 billion to stay afloat.

It is understood that the business went to investors at home and abroad for the money, but many were sceptical.

Over 100,000 jobs are on the line in a country that is already bleeding jobs and has an unemployment rate of 27.1 per cent, according to Stats SA.

The Edcon Group also approached the Public Investment Corporation in December. According to Sinesipho Maninjwa, an independent analyst, Edcon did not meet the investment criteria set out by the PIC, largest asset manager in Africa.

The reason why the UIF was roped in was because of its “socially responsible investment policy” under which a transaction like this could save jobs.

Grant Pattison, the CEO of the Edcon Group, confirmed that today is the eleventh hour in the fight to save the company.