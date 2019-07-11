CASAC’s Lawson Naidoo on what the new NPA head should prioritise

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which is a project which seeks to advance the South African Constitution to ensure a clean and cooperative democratic governance. CASAC has an upcoming Kader Asmal Lecture which will be delivered by the Head of the National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi, the same speech which was presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last year. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of CASAC joins CNBC Africa for more.