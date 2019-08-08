North Gauteng High Court rules in favour of Ramaphosa in dispute with Public Protector

The High court in Pretoria today gave judgement in the matter where President Ramaphosa is seeking a declaratory order to stay or delay taking remedial actions ordered by the Public Protector against Minister Pravin Gordhan. The public protector wants the president to discipline his minister now, while the president says “Not right now.” So which way and why- CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha shares more details.