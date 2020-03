Did Vodacom get away with a slap on the wrist on data prices

South African mobile users have been campaigning that data must fall for almost four years now and finally the competition commission has taken action. Vodacom will be cutting data prices by over 30 per cent saving consumers a total of R2.7 billion but what about the billions Vodacom has been making in the past? CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Competition Commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele for more.