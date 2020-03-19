Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution….
In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride
Printing more money is not the solution amid a global shutdown | Capital Connection
Rainer Michael Preiss of the Global CIO Office says fear and uncertainty about the coronavirus are fueling the volatility and drying up liquidity in financial markets. Global coordinated efforts are much needed to combat the virus spread and calm inv
Things will start to normalize in second half of 2020: Moody’s | Squawk Box Europe
Richard Morawetz, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody's, outlines how companies and the economy will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
What should investors do during the coronavirus crisis? | Street Signs Asia
Stocks around the globe have been hammered by fears over the coronavirus. Sean Taylor of DWS has urged investors to be very cautious and very liquid during the outbreak.
S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure
South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns around the world, combined with...
S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure
Reuters -
South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Event Cancellations
Major tech conferences around the world are scrapping their events due to coronavirus. As of early March, the economic impact of these cancellations had surpassed $1.1 billion and since that time, the number has only increased as more events are scra
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food
As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
