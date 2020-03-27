CoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

COVID-19 UPDATE – Top cop Cele slams drinking in the face of death.

By Chris Bishop

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers

On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?

It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
How The U.S. Can Solve Ventilator Shortages During Coronavirus

The global coronavirus outbreak has pushed the U.S. health system to the brink. Hospitals are already running out of basic supplies like masks, eye gear, gowns and ventilators. Ventilators are key in helping keep people with the most severe cases of
Police minister Bheki Cele slammed drunken South Africans for flouting the first hours of the 21-day lockdown against COVID 19 by staging raucous street parties rather than sheltering at home to stop the spread of the deadly virus. A ministerial briefing in Pretoria, late Friday, said there were 1170 cases of the disease in South Africa and at least one death.

Cele said his officers arrested 55 people after the lockdown at midnight Thursday as many drank by the roadside. Police officers also set up roadblocks on major highways leading out of Johannesburg to Limpopo, KwaZulu Natal and the North West province, he told the briefing. Many vehicles were turned back as the police and authorities try to halt the spread of the disease, but arrests were mainly among those determined to party.   

“These people don’t have the goodwill and were doing something they were told not to do. Some were opening up a street bash at midnight. Some were taking bush chairs and sitting under trees to drink. They were undermining the law of South Africa,”Cele said.

Many people gave tip-offs about places where people broke the lockdown to go and drink, but Cele said not all bore fruit.

“We love this information, but please don’t give us fake news,”says Cele.
The police minister warned that his officers would deal firmly with anyone breaking the 21-day lockdown.

“This is about the life and death of the people of South Africa… If you don’t join us, we will pull you to join with us.”

The briefing also heard that the German government wants to fly home its nationals from South Africa. There are more than 80,000 Germans living in South Africa. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the government had agreed to allow Germany to evacuate its nationals from next week.

Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown

Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development

The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…

The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Nigerian equities recap

Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
