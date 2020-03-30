CoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.

By CNBC Africa

COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.

"We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase," says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug

South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
Market recovery is coming but it could be ‘choppy’: State Street | Street Signs Asia

The coronavirus outbreak has sent U.S. stocks sharply lower. Daniel Gerard of State Street says a recovery should be on the way in the second half, though it might be "choppy".
By Chris Bishop
Five million South Africans could soon be shielding themselves from COVID-19 thanks to the disease-fighting Solidarity Fund, but small businesses can pretty much forget it.
The Solidarity Fund, driven by the business community and independent from government, has raised R500 million in a week to help ward off COVID-19, its administrators told journalists over a webcast. The money, to be administered by Africa’s biggest insurer Old Mutual, will be aimed largely at helping poor households weather the storm.
One of the first actions of the fund will be to buy five million masks and gloves from China. CNBC Africa asked the fund administrators whether they were worried by reports that some face masks made in China had been found defective and returned.
“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
But whereas masks will soon be on their way,small business is unlikely to see much protection from the fund. Banker Martin Kingston, who is also helping to launch the fund, said the fund was not going to be giving financing or soft loans to small business.
“We simply don’t have the capacity,” says Kingston.
The fund is casting its net widely. Veteran entrepreneur Gloria Serobe, one of the founders of the investment company Wiphold, said the fund was hoping for donations from far as well as near.
”The Solidarity Fund is looking for help from anywhere in the world..Overseas contributions are pretty much welcome and encouraged,” says Serobe.

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19

“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
Low oil prices are becoming a US ‘national security’ issue: IHS Markit | Capital Connection

If oil prices remain low, there could be a "big decline" in U.S. oil production and it could lose its status as the world's largest oil producer, says Dan Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit.
‘Support us during this crisis’: Bangladesh minister to global garment buyers | Street Signs Asia

Tipu Munshi, Bangladesh's minister of commerce discusses the challenges faced by the country's garment industry bearing the brunt of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Politicians and central banks have prevented systemic collapse, expert says | Squawk Box Europe

Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, runs through efforts from policymakers to limit the economic impact of COVID-19.
