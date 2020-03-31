CoronavirusNewsSouthern Africa

Developing nations need $2.5trn to fight COVID-19, here’s how the money can be raised

By CNBC Africa

Developing nations need an additional $2.5 trillion on top of recently announced stimulus measures to fight the economic blow from the coronavirus. That’s according to a United Nations report launched today. The report outlines ways in which that money can be raised. Richard Kozul-Wright, who was part of the research, joins CNBC Africa for more.

