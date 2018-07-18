18 Unusual things named in honour of Nelson Mandela that you probably never heard of

As the world celebrates 100 years since the birth of struggle icon, Nelson Mandela, we can’t ignore the growing list of things named after the former statesman from restaurants to streets across the globe. Here are 18 of the not so obvious.

Nelson Mandela Train Station

A train station in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia

Singafrotypa Mandela

An African orb- weaver spider which belongs to the spider family called Araneidae

Paravanda Nelson Mandela

An orchid in Singapore named after Nelson Mandela

Mandela Tea

A tea brand specialising in making indigenous South African flavours.

Nelson Mandela Tree

A tree named after Mandela in Columbia

Strelitzia reginae also known as Mandela’s Gold

A crane flower previously called the Kirstenbosch Gold which was later renamed in honour of Nelson Mandela.

House of Mandela Wine

A wine collection produced by the daughter and granddaughter of the late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Australopicus nelsonmandelai

The oldest woodpecker species whose remains were unearthed at the Langebaanweg fossil site named in South Africa’s south-west coast.

Mandelia Micocornata

A sea slug named by Marine biologists.

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

The result of the merging of the University of Port Elizabeth and PE Technikon in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa.

Nelson Mandela Bridge

South Africa’s largest cable-stayed bridge which connects Johannesburg’s inner city.

Nelson Mandela Square

A public shopping square situated in Sandton, Johannesburg in Africa’s richest square mile.

Nelson Mandela Gateway

The gateway to Robben Island Prison in Cape Town where South African freedom fighters were imprisoned.

Nelson Mandela Capture Site

The site at which Nelson Mandela was apprehended for his anti-Apartheid activism in August 1952.

MandelaDay Marathon

Mandela Day Marathon venue is just next to the site where Madiba was captured.

Madiba Shirts

The shirts became Madiba’s trademark clothing item. FUN FACT: Sonwabile Ndamase who was Nelson Mandela’s designer the shirts were not a fashion statement but were because of the former statesman’s health.

Nelson Mandela Coins

An edition of the Protea coin series in honour of Nelson Mandela.

Mandela Particle

A fragment of matter found in the 70s.